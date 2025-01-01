Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, XSE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5L

2021 Toyota Camry

63,013 KM

Details Description

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Camry

XSE

Watch This Vehicle
12639483

2021 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,013KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1K61BK2MU038898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, XSE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT 23,419 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Cayuga, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SL 75,590 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Avenir for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Buick Envision Avenir 41,578 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Toyota Camry