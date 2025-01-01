Menu
This Toyota Camry has a strong Gas 4cyl 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Drivers Seat, Lane Departure, Heated Seats - Front, Adaptive Cruise, Wheels: 17 Alloy.*This Toyota Camry Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Direct shift, sequential shift mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+, Tires: P215/55R17, Radio: Audio -inc: 7 touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, USB audio input, 6 speakers and 2 USB charging ports, FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation, Evasion Assist, Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: direct injection D4-S, Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i) and single exhaust, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 60 L Fuel Tank, ..

2021 Toyota Camry

124,958 KM

2021 Toyota Camry

LE AWD

2021 Toyota Camry

LE AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,958KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1C11BK1MU032254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451376
  • Mileage 124,958 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Camry has a strong Gas 4cyl 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Driver's Seat, Lane Departure, Heated Seats - Front, Adaptive Cruise, Wheels: 17" Alloy.*This Toyota Camry Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Direct shift, sequential shift mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+, Tires: P215/55R17, Radio: Audio -inc: 7" touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, USB audio input, 6 speakers and 2 USB charging ports, FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation, Evasion Assist, Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: direct injection D4-S, Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i) and single exhaust, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 60 L Fuel Tank, ..*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tires: P215/55R17
Wheels: 17" Alloy

Mechanical

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Evasion Assist
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+

Interior

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
.
Heated seats - Front
Radio: Audio -inc: 7" touch screen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility USB audio input 6 speakers and 2 USB charging ports
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Direct shift sequential shift mode
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: direct injection D4-S Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i) and single exhaust

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
