Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

2021 Toyota RAV4

18,406 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,406 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Toyota RAV4