2021 Toyota RAV4

16,983 KM

Details Features

$44,595

+ tax & licensing
$44,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$44,595

+ taxes & licensing

16,983KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8242263
  • Stock #: 42-0292
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV5MC183913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

