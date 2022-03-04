Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

16,687 KM

Details Features

$44,495

+ tax & licensing
$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

16,687KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8532494
  • Stock #: 42-1051
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV0MC158255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

