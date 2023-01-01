$46,995+ tax & licensing
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM
Location
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
55,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9551443
- Stock #: 43-0070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,373 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 Double Cab Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0