Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

57,957 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515267
  • Stock #: 43-1661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 57,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,A/C Seats,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2017 Lincoln MKC Sel...
 143,158 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 98,578 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX
 120,322 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory