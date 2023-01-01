Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Partial Leather,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2022 Buick Encore

36,667 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Encore

GX Select

2022 Buick Encore

GX Select

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,667 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Partial Leather,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 Buick Encore