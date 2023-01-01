Menu
2022 Cadillac XT6

22,906 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 Cadillac XT6

2022 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury

2022 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,906KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233440
  • Stock #: 43-1233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 22,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Rear Air,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,On Star,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,A/C Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

