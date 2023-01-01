2022 Cadillac XT6

$57,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 9 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10233440

10233440 Stock #: 43-1233

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 22,906 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.