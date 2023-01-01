$30,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Android Auto,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
