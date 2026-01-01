$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 460025
- Mileage 103,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Equinox delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P225/65R17.*This Chevrolet Equinox Comes Equipped with These Options *Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.), Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Stop/Start, Audio system, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen, AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, voice command pass-through to phone, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable., All-wheel drive, ..* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
905-772-3636