2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Work Truck
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 38,051 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,2 Door,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights
