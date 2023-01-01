Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,831 KM

Details Description Features

$55,595

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Custom

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

13,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9966413
  • Stock #: 43-0775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 13,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,5.9 Ft Box,On Star,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Cloth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Powertrain

High Output

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD)

