$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,159KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YME74N1238372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 162,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Custom 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500