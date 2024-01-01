Menu
Account
Sign In
Minivans 2WD, Limited FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

40,359 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,359KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 40,359 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, Limited FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Instrument Panel Satin Silver Bezel
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Fathom Blue Pearl
Automatic Parking
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
SILVER METAL BRUSHED HYDRO ACCENTS
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Tires: 245/50R20 BSW A-S Self-Sealing
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" S-MODEL ALUMINUM
Power Manual Folding Mirrors
S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Door Handles Wheels: 20" x 7.5" S-Model Aluminum S Badge Locking Lug Nuts Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Piano Black Interior Accents Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround Tires: 245/50R20 BSW A-S ...
BLACK W/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED W/S LOGO -inc: Silver Metal Brushed Hydro Accents Instrument Panel Satin Silver Bezel Black Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 49,062 KM $58,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 94,431 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 40,359 KM $50,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler Pacifica