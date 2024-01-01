$50,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Used
40,359KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 40,359 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, Limited FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Instrument Panel Satin Silver Bezel
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Fathom Blue Pearl
Automatic Parking
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
SILVER METAL BRUSHED HYDRO ACCENTS
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Tires: 245/50R20 BSW A-S Self-Sealing
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" S-MODEL ALUMINUM
Power Manual Folding Mirrors
S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Door Handles Wheels: 20" x 7.5" S-Model Aluminum S Badge Locking Lug Nuts Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Piano Black Interior Accents Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround Tires: 245/50R20 BSW A-S ...
BLACK W/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED W/S LOGO -inc: Silver Metal Brushed Hydro Accents Instrument Panel Satin Silver Bezel Black Seats
