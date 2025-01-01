$40,695+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$40,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8KH3NGA79338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 68,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, ST-Line 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 2.3L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT 23,419 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano SL 75,590 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Envision Avenir 41,578 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$40,695
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Ford Explorer