2022 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Used
78,126KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ED8NFB64790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 78,126 KM
Vehicle Description
XL 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Full-Hybrid V6 3.5L
