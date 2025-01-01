2022 Ford F-150

Menu
Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Includes: auto start/stop technology system, Tonneau Cover, Power Passenger Seat, Power Drivers Seat, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front. This Ford F-150 has a dependable Gas V6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford F-150 Lariat Sport 4x4 | AC Seats| Leather Seats | Remote Start Has Everything You Want *Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 6.5 Truck Bed, 360(0) camera, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic Includes: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment Includes: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Pro Trailer Backup Assist Includes: trailer hook up light, Navigation (integrated), Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off.

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
97,097KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E83NFA53955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451513
  • Mileage 97,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Includes: auto start/stop technology system, Tonneau Cover, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front. This Ford F-150 has a dependable Gas V6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford F-150 Lariat Sport 4x4 | AC Seats| Leather Seats | Remote Start Has Everything You Want *Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 6.5' Truck Bed, 360(0) camera, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic Includes: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment Includes: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Pro Trailer Backup Assist Includes: trailer hook up light, Navigation (integrated), Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Ford F-150!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Interior

Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

3.31 AXLE RATIO
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Exterior

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
hitch receiver
Lane Departure
.
360° camera
Heated seats - Front
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut
AC Seats - Front
Navigation (integrated)
6.5' Truck Bed
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector BLIS w/trailer tow coverage 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
