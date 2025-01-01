$46,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat Sport 4x4 | AC Seats| Leather Seats | Remote Start
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451513
- Mileage 97,097 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Includes: auto start/stop technology system, Tonneau Cover, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front. This Ford F-150 has a dependable Gas V6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford F-150 Lariat Sport 4x4 | AC Seats| Leather Seats | Remote Start Has Everything You Want *Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 6.5' Truck Bed, 360(0) camera, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic Includes: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment Includes: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Pro Trailer Backup Assist Includes: trailer hook up light, Navigation (integrated), Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot, Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Ford F-150!
