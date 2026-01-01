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LARIAT SuperCrew 5.5 Box 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Ventilated Seats, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2022 Ford F-150

82,832 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 5.5' Box 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Ventilated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13982664

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 5.5' Box 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Ventilated Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13982664
  2. 13982664
  3. 13982664
  4. 13982664
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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
82,832KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EPXNKE27889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 460368
  • Mileage 82,832 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT SuperCrew 5.5' Box 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Ventilated Seats, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX

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905-772-3636

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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 Ford F-150