2022 Ford MAVERICK
XL
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Used
57,520KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F96NRA10376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 442343
- Mileage 57,520 KM
Vehicle Description
XL AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
Front collision mitigation
