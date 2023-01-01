Menu
2022 Ford Transit

32,163 KM

Details Description Features

$75,595

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Cargo Van

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

32,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175514
  • Stock #: 43-1062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 32,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,3 Door,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Leather,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Dual Rear Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

