2022 Ford Transit

$75,595
32,163 KM Used

Listing ID: 10175514

10175514 Stock #: 43-1062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 32,163 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Brake Assist Dual Rear Wheels Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Vinyl Seats Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD) Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

