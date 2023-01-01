$75,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2022 Ford Transit
Cargo Van
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$75,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10175514
- Stock #: 43-1062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 32,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,3 Door,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Leather,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.