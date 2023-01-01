Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

30,686 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Pro

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Pro

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10058253
  • Stock #: 43-0858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 30,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,5.9 Ft Box,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

