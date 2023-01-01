$49,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Pro
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
30,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10058253
- Stock #: 43-0858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 30,686 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,5.9 Ft Box,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management
