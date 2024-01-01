Menu
Pro 4WD Crew Cab, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

38,064 KM

Details Description Features

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
38,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 441233
  • Mileage 38,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Pro 4WD Crew Cab, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management

