$42,495+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Pro
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$42,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 441233
- Mileage 38,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Pro 4WD Crew Cab, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
