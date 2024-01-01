$42,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
PRO
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
PRO
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTPUAEK9NG668532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 442051
- Mileage 32,473 KM
Vehicle Description
PRO 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/166
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
High Output
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator.) (STD)
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
2022 GMC Sierra 1500