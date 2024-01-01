Menu
Account
Sign In
PRO 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/166

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

32,473 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

PRO

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

PRO

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTPUAEK9NG668532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 442051
  • Mileage 32,473 KM

Vehicle Description

PRO 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/166

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Powertrain

High Output

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator.) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 52,780 KM $46,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Ford Explorer Platinum 77,842 KM $42,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 126,539 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500