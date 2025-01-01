Menu
Elevation 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

50,028 KM

Details Description

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing
12857102

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
50,028KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED7NG628448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 50,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevation 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

