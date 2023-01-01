Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

26,463 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited ELEVATION

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited ELEVATION

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9907394
  • Stock #: 43-0643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 26,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,4 Door,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,5.9 Ft Box,On Star,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

