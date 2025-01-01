Menu
This GMC Terrain has a powerful Turbocharged Gas/E15 4cyl 1.5L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Power Passenger Seat, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure.*This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive, Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg), Tires, P225/60R18, Recovery hooks, front provisions, Power Hatch, Panoramic Roof, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.

2022 GMC Terrain

61,372 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start | Leather Seats

13170230

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start | Leather Seats

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,372KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALVEV1NL103214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451414
  • Mileage 61,372 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Terrain has a powerful Turbocharged Gas/E15 4cyl 1.5L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure.*This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive, Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg), Tires, P225/60R18, Recovery hooks, front provisions, Power Hatch, Panoramic Roof, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Factory remote start

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Power Hatch
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
hitch receiver
Lane Departure
Heated seats - Front
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Engine control stop-start system
Recovery hooks front provisions
Transmission 9-speed automatic 9T45 electronically-controlled with overdrive
Tires P225/60R18

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 GMC Terrain