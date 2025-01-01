$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start | Leather Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451414
- Mileage 61,372 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Terrain has a powerful Turbocharged Gas/E15 4cyl 1.5L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure.*This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive, Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg), Tires, P225/60R18, Recovery hooks, front provisions, Power Hatch, Panoramic Roof, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.*Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
