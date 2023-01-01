$39,595+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AT4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Passenger Power Seat,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Android Auto,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Apple Carplay,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
