$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
2022 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,555KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFE2F21NH105232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,555 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.0 L
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 115,005 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V Sport 20,497 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 133,555 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Honda Civic