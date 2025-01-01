$30,595+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$30,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F52NH120249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Sport FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.0L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 86,808 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
2025 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid SX 8,301 KM $56,595 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GS-L 14,801 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$30,595
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Honda Civic