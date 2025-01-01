Menu
NACTOY 2022 North American Car of the Year. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Honda Civic Si Sedan delivers a Turbo Premium Gas 4cyl 1.5 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Sunroof, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel.*This Honda Civic Si Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Wi-Fi Hotspot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Wheels: 18 Matte Black Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev-match control and helical limited slip differential, Tires: P235/40R18, Navigation (integrated).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0.

2022 Honda Civic

36,680 KM

$31,995

2022 Honda Civic

SI Sedan SI

13173719

2022 Honda Civic

SI Sedan SI

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,680KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE1E56NH080706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451335
  • Mileage 36,680 KM

Vehicle Description

NACTOY 2022 North American Car of the Year. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Honda Civic Si Sedan delivers a Turbo Premium Gas 4cyl 1.5 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Sunroof, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel.*This Honda Civic Si Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Wi-Fi Hotspot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Wheels: 18" Matte Black Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev-match control and helical limited slip differential, Tires: P235/40R18, Navigation (integrated).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Wi-Fi Hotspot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Mechanical

46.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev-match control and helical limited slip differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
Heated seats - Front
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning
Wheels: 18" Matte Black Aluminum-Alloy
Navigation (integrated)
Tires: P235/40R18
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: Direct injection idle-stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$31,995

