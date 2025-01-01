$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
SI Sedan SI
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451335
- Mileage 36,680 KM
Vehicle Description
NACTOY 2022 North American Car of the Year. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Honda Civic Si Sedan delivers a Turbo Premium Gas 4cyl 1.5 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Sunroof, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel.*This Honda Civic Si Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Wi-Fi Hotspot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Wheels: 18" Matte Black Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev-match control and helical limited slip differential, Tires: P235/40R18, Navigation (integrated).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0.
