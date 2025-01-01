Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, Sport AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5 L

2022 Honda CR-V

30,653 KM

Details Description

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda CR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12133800

2022 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,653KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H46NH216101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 450068
  • Mileage 30,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Sport AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2025 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Cayuga, ON
2025 Buick Encore GX Preferred 1,406 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tundra SR for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra SR 46,440 KM $50,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE 2,945 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2022 Honda CR-V