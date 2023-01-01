$55,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
Black Edition
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9650416
- Stock #: 43-0197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 27,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,A/C Seats,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Tv/Dvd,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Captains Chairs,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
