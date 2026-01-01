$26,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai KONA
N Line AWD | One Owner | No Accidents
2022 Hyundai KONA
N Line AWD | One Owner | No Accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
14,531KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K3CA34NU926956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GALACTIC GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,531 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //
This 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD is a sporty compact SUV with low kilometers and sharp value for Cayuga drivers. It has had one owner, no reported accidents, and just 14,531 km. Its Grey exterior, Black interior, automatic transmission, and turbocharged 1.6-litre gas engine make every drive feel lively.
Built with four doors and all-wheel drive confidence, this used Hyundai Kona N Line AWD blends everyday ease with athletic style. It offers the features many drivers want most, including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote starter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a backup camera.
FEATURES OF THE Kona N Line AWD | One Owner | No Accidents
N Line styling adds sporty visual appeal
1.6-litre turbo engine feels quick and smooth
All-wheel drive adds year-round road confidence
Seven-speed automatic supports responsive gear changes
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with easier reversing
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Multiple airbags help protect occupants
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.6-litre gas engine delivers brisk response
Seven-speed automatic shifts with smooth precision
All-wheel drive improves traction in weather
Limited slip differential aids confident handling
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help cold mornings
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects compatible iPhone features
Android Auto adds easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Four-door layout supports daily family use
Split utility suits errands and trips
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong turbo power for city driving
Easy infotainment with smartphone integration
Heated features for Canadian winters
Compact size with useful cargo room
The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD stands out with a driver-focused feel and practical equipment. The 7-speed automatic transmission with dual shift mode helps deliver a more engaging drive, while power steering, stability control, and anti-lock braking support confident handling in changing road conditions.
Its Grey exterior pairs well with the sporty N Line character. A rear spoiler, tinted windows, heated mirrors, turn signal mirrors, and automatic headlights add useful function and a clean, athletic look. Performance tires also help this Hyundai Kona N Line AWD feel planted and responsive on the road.
Inside, the Black cabin is designed for comfort and easy daily use. Front air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, push-button start, adjustable steering wheel, ambient lighting, and illuminated vanity mirrors all add convenience. The leather-wrapped steering wheel gives the cabin a more refined and sporty touch.
Technology is simple to use in this Hyundai Kona N Line AWD. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it easy to access maps, music, calls, and messages. Bluetooth integration and satellite radio offer more ways to stay connected and entertained, while the backup camera helps when parking in tighter spaces.
This compact SUV also brings peace of mind for family driving. It includes child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, a passenger airbag sensor, and lane departure warning. These features help support safer travel in town and on the highway.
For drivers who want sporty style, winter-ready traction, low kilometers, and key comfort features, this 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD is an easy choice. It is well equipped, clearly cared for, and ready for many more kilometers with Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD | One Owner | No Accidents VIN is: KM8K3CA34NU926956.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460838.html
// SINGLE OWNER! //
This 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD is a sporty compact SUV with low kilometers and sharp value for Cayuga drivers. It has had one owner, no reported accidents, and just 14,531 km. Its Grey exterior, Black interior, automatic transmission, and turbocharged 1.6-litre gas engine make every drive feel lively.
Built with four doors and all-wheel drive confidence, this used Hyundai Kona N Line AWD blends everyday ease with athletic style. It offers the features many drivers want most, including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote starter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a backup camera.
FEATURES OF THE Kona N Line AWD | One Owner | No Accidents
N Line styling adds sporty visual appeal
1.6-litre turbo engine feels quick and smooth
All-wheel drive adds year-round road confidence
Seven-speed automatic supports responsive gear changes
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with easier reversing
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Multiple airbags help protect occupants
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.6-litre gas engine delivers brisk response
Seven-speed automatic shifts with smooth precision
All-wheel drive improves traction in weather
Limited slip differential aids confident handling
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help cold mornings
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects compatible iPhone features
Android Auto adds easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Four-door layout supports daily family use
Split utility suits errands and trips
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong turbo power for city driving
Easy infotainment with smartphone integration
Heated features for Canadian winters
Compact size with useful cargo room
The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD stands out with a driver-focused feel and practical equipment. The 7-speed automatic transmission with dual shift mode helps deliver a more engaging drive, while power steering, stability control, and anti-lock braking support confident handling in changing road conditions.
Its Grey exterior pairs well with the sporty N Line character. A rear spoiler, tinted windows, heated mirrors, turn signal mirrors, and automatic headlights add useful function and a clean, athletic look. Performance tires also help this Hyundai Kona N Line AWD feel planted and responsive on the road.
Inside, the Black cabin is designed for comfort and easy daily use. Front air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, push-button start, adjustable steering wheel, ambient lighting, and illuminated vanity mirrors all add convenience. The leather-wrapped steering wheel gives the cabin a more refined and sporty touch.
Technology is simple to use in this Hyundai Kona N Line AWD. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it easy to access maps, music, calls, and messages. Bluetooth integration and satellite radio offer more ways to stay connected and entertained, while the backup camera helps when parking in tighter spaces.
This compact SUV also brings peace of mind for family driving. It includes child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, a passenger airbag sensor, and lane departure warning. These features help support safer travel in town and on the highway.
For drivers who want sporty style, winter-ready traction, low kilometers, and key comfort features, this 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD is an easy choice. It is well equipped, clearly cared for, and ready for many more kilometers with Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD | One Owner | No Accidents VIN is: KM8K3CA34NU926956.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460838.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 7 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD | No Accidents | Heated Steering 95,860 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA N Line AWD | One Owner | No Accidents 14,531 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2026 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats 18,086 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Hyundai KONA