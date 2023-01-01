$45,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Graphite
- Interior Colour Navy/Harbour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 56,922 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Sunroof,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Aluminum Rims,Navigation,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,A/C Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Captains Chairs,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636