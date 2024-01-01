Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Urban AWD, 8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

60,463 KM

Details Description Features

$33,595

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Urban

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Urban

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
60,463KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAL5NH403284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Urban AWD, 8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Flame Red
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

$33,595

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe