2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

This Hyundai Santa Fe has a powerful Turbo Gas 4cyl 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Obsidian Black, Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces. Certified Pre-Owned.*Packages That Make Driving the Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 2.5T AWD | Leather Seats | Remote Start | 360 Camera An Experience*Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters, Tires: P255/45R20, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a trustworthy Santa Fe today!

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
62,881KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL2NH412826

  • Exterior Colour Nocturne Grey
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,881 KM

This Hyundai Santa Fe has a powerful Turbo Gas 4cyl 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Obsidian Black, Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces. Certified Pre-Owned.*Packages That Make Driving the Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 2.5T AWD | Leather Seats | Remote Start | 360 Camera An Experience*Power Driver's Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters, Tires: P255/45R20, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a trustworthy Santa Fe today!

Leather Seats

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Panoramic Roof

Heated Steering Wheel

Factory remote start

67 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P255/45R20

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Parking-Automatic-Remote System

Power Hatch
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
360° camera
Heated seats - Front
AC Seats - Front
Navigation (integrated)
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support driver leg cushion extension 8-way power front passenger seat and driver integrated memory system
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire drive mode select (sport comfort eco) and paddle shifters
GVWR: 2 430 kgs

905-772-3636

