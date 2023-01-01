Menu
2022 Kia Sportage

42,932 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

EX

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486548
  • Stock #: 43-0922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

