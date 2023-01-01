$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2022 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10486548
- Stock #: 43-0922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.