2022 Nissan Kicks

56,747 KM

$19,995

2022 Nissan Kicks

SR

13178237

2022 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$19,995

Used
56,747KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV1NL523584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451508
  • Mileage 56,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Kicks delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable).* This Nissan Kicks Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tires: 205/55R17, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" colour touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio, Bluetooth steering wheel switches and 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant, Moving Object Detection, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 can get you a reliable Kicks today!

Vehicle Features

Trim

Sport Cloth Seat Trim

Interior

Automatic Air Conditioning
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat

Mechanical

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
41 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
3.927 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 205/55R17

Safety

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Moving Object Detection
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

.
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
GVWR: 1 625 kgs (3 583 lbs)
Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8" colour touchscreen Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth Siri Eyes Free Apple CarPlay Android Auto audio Bluetooth steering wheel switches and 3 USB ports (2-centre conso...

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636

$19,995

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 Nissan Kicks