2022 Nissan Qashqai

41,001 KM

S

13178246

Used
41,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1AV6NW344025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451475
  • Mileage 41,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Qashqai boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode, Tires: 215/60R17.*This Nissan Qashqai Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB), Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7" colour display w/multi-touch control, SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, and over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection, Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, GVWR: 1,969 kgs (4,341 lbs), Engine: 2.0L, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Nissan Qashqai come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

55 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L
Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode

Safety

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)

Exterior

Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Tires: 215/60R17
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 7" colour display w/multi-touch control SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bl...
GVWR: 1 969 kgs (4 341 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

