$31,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
2022 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,388KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD1NW275271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Platinum AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Turbo Gas 3cyl 1.5L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 502A 48,724 KM $48,495 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge SEL 106,630 KM $24,595 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum 32,388 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Nissan Rogue