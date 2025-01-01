$55,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew | Remote Start | Leather Seats | AC Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,655 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 has a strong Gas V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 32,655 Miles! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Wheels: 20" X 9" Painted Polished (WRB) Includes: Tires: 275/55R20, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (STD), Tires: 275/55R20.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Quick Order Package 25H Laramie Includes: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Laramie Level A Equipment Group Includes: Remote Tailgate Release, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/Fuelsaver MDS Includes: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator (STD), Class IV Receiver Hitch, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio (STD), Tonneau Cover.*Stop By Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
905-772-3636