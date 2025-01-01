Menu
Account
Sign In
This Ram 1500 has a strong Gas V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 32,655 Miles! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Wheels: 20 X 9 Painted Polished (WRB) Includes: Tires: 275/55R20, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (STD), Tires: 275/55R20.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Quick Order Package 25H Laramie Includes: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Laramie Level A Equipment Group Includes: Remote Tailgate Release, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/Fuelsaver MDS Includes: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator (STD), Class IV Receiver Hitch, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio (STD), Tonneau Cover.*Stop By Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2022 RAM 1500

32,655 KM

Details Description Features

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 Crew | Remote Start | Leather Seats | AC Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13170239

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 Crew | Remote Start | Leather Seats | AC Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13170239
  2. 13170239
  3. 13170239
  4. 13170239
  5. 13170239
  6. 13170239
  7. 13170239
Contact Seller

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,655KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT4NN205588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,655 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 has a strong Gas V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 32,655 Miles! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Wheels: 20" X 9" Painted Polished (WRB) Includes: Tires: 275/55R20, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (STD), Tires: 275/55R20.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Quick Order Package 25H Laramie Includes: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Laramie Level A Equipment Group Includes: Remote Tailgate Release, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/Fuelsaver MDS Includes: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator (STD), Class IV Receiver Hitch, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio (STD), Tonneau Cover.*Stop By Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Tonneau Cover

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Parkview Back-Up Camera
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Tires: 275/65R18

Additional Features

hitch receiver
Lane Departure
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
Heated seats - Front
AC Seats - Front
Navigation (integrated)
6' Truck Bed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Suna AWD | Leather Seats | AC Seats | Sunroof for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 Suna AWD | Leather Seats | AC Seats | Sunroof 70,949 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE 58,002 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler 300 300 S AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Chrysler 300 300 S AWD 138,741 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 RAM 1500