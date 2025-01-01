Menu
Warlock 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, GAS V-8 5.7 L

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

56,001 KM

$39,495

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$39,495

Used
56,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2NS159231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 56,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Warlock 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, GAS V-8 5.7 L

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2022 RAM 1500 Classic