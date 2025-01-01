$27,595+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
Touring
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 455365
- Mileage 77,493 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Outback boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist, X-MODE, hill descent control, gear position display, lock-up torque converter, CVT oil cooler, 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: advanced automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, SOS emergency service, enhanced service appointment scheduler, concierge stolen vehicle recovery, stolen vehicle immobilizer, vehicle security alarm notification, boundary alert, curfew alert, speed alert, vehicle health, remote horn and lights, remote door lock and unlock, remote engine start and stop, remote climate control, remote vehicle locator and free 3-year trial subscription included.*This Subaru Outback Comes Equipped with These Options *Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 11.6-inch tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, integrated steering wheel audio controls, radio data system, SiriusXM satellite radio w/Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included), front and rear dual USB ports, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, auxiliary audio input in centre console and 6-speaker system, Lane Centring Assist, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, Full-Time All-Wheel, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning, EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control.* Stop By Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
905-772-3636