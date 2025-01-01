2022 Subaru Outback

Menu
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Outback boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist, X-MODE, hill descent control, gear position display, lock-up torque converter, CVT oil cooler, 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: advanced automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, SOS emergency service, enhanced service appointment scheduler, concierge stolen vehicle recovery, stolen vehicle immobilizer, vehicle security alarm notification, boundary alert, curfew alert, speed alert, vehicle health, remote horn and lights, remote door lock and unlock, remote engine start and stop, remote climate control, remote vehicle locator and free 3-year trial subscription included.*This Subaru Outback Comes Equipped with These Options *Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 11.6-inch tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, integrated steering wheel audio controls, radio data system, SiriusXM satellite radio w/Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included), front and rear dual USB ports, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, auxiliary audio input in centre console and 6-speaker system, Lane Centring Assist, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, Full-Time All-Wheel, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning, EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control.* Stop By Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2022 Subaru Outback

77,493 KM

$27,595

+ taxes & licensing
13313942

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
77,493KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTDEC3N3100718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 455365
  • Mileage 77,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Outback boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist, X-MODE, hill descent control, gear position display, lock-up torque converter, CVT oil cooler, 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: advanced automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, SOS emergency service, enhanced service appointment scheduler, concierge stolen vehicle recovery, stolen vehicle immobilizer, vehicle security alarm notification, boundary alert, curfew alert, speed alert, vehicle health, remote horn and lights, remote door lock and unlock, remote engine start and stop, remote climate control, remote vehicle locator and free 3-year trial subscription included.*This Subaru Outback Comes Equipped with These Options *Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 11.6-inch tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, integrated steering wheel audio controls, radio data system, SiriusXM satellite radio w/Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included), front and rear dual USB ports, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, auxiliary audio input in centre console and 6-speaker system, Lane Centring Assist, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, Full-Time All-Wheel, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning, EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control.* Stop By Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Back-Up Camera w/Washer
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist

Exterior

Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Interior

EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control

Additional Features

EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: advanced automatic collision notification enhanced roadside assistance SOS emergency service enhanced service appointment scheduler concierge stolen vehicle recovery stolen vehicle immobilizer vehicle secu...
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed direct-injection w/electronic throttle control and Variable Valve Timing (VVT)
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist X-MODE hill descent control gear position display lock-up torque converter CVT oil cooler 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 11.6-inch tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality integrated steering wheel audio controls radio data system SiriusXM satellite radio w/Travel Link (free 3-m...
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

