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2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring AWD | No Accidents | Heated Steering
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring AWD | No Accidents | Heated Steering
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,860KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAPC3NH237927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,860 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD is a smart fit for daily life in Cayuga. It blends all-wheel-drive confidence, easy efficiency, and useful comfort in one well-sized SUV. Finished in Blue with a Grey interior, this used Subaru shows 95,860 km and is ready for work, errands, and weekend travel.
With 4 doors, a 2.0-litre gas engine, and a CVT automatic transmission, this Crosstrek Touring AWD delivers smooth power and simple operation. Its raised ride height, practical hatchback design, and well-planned cabin make it easy to enjoy in town and on the highway.
FEATURES OF THE Crosstrek Touring AWD | No Accidents | Heated Steering
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Navigation system with clear route guidance
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included
Heated front seats add winter comfort
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system helps controlled stopping
Stability control supports secure road handling
Backup camera aids reversing and parking
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine balances power efficiency
Continuously variable transmission shifts very smoothly
All-wheel drive adds year-round confidence
Dual shift mode offers added control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help beat winter
Automatic climate control maintains cabin comfort
Power windows add everyday convenience
Push button start simplifies each drive
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects your favourite apps
Android Auto keeps functions easy
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Satellite radio expands listening choices
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Hatchback layout supports flexible cargo use
Spare tire adds useful peace
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Standard all-wheel drive inspires driver confidence
Easy cabin access for daily use
Good visibility helps around-town driving
Practical size suits city parking
The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD also brings many useful touches that make each trip easier. Power steering helps with low-speed maneuvers, while heated mirrors, electric mirrors, and a rear window defroster support better visibility in rough weather. Automatic headlights and fog lights add convenience when conditions change.
Inside, the layout is clear and driver-friendly. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand, and the adjustable steering wheel helps you find a comfortable position. The leather-wrapped steering wheel adds a nice feel, while illuminated vanity mirrors, automatic door locks, and remote trunk release add practical value.
This used Subaru is built for Canadian driving needs. The all-wheel-drive system helps deliver planted traction in rain, slush, and snow, while the compact SUV footprint stays easy to park and easy to place on tighter roads. Tinted windows and a rear spoiler complete the look with clean, functional style.
For drivers who want honest utility without excess, this 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD is a strong choice. It offers the right mix of safety, comfort, technology, and versatility from a trusted compact SUV. Available now at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, it is ready to fit into your routine with ease.
This 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD | No Accidents | Heated Steering's VIN is: JF2GTAPC3NH237927.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460837.html
This 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD is a smart fit for daily life in Cayuga. It blends all-wheel-drive confidence, easy efficiency, and useful comfort in one well-sized SUV. Finished in Blue with a Grey interior, this used Subaru shows 95,860 km and is ready for work, errands, and weekend travel.
With 4 doors, a 2.0-litre gas engine, and a CVT automatic transmission, this Crosstrek Touring AWD delivers smooth power and simple operation. Its raised ride height, practical hatchback design, and well-planned cabin make it easy to enjoy in town and on the highway.
FEATURES OF THE Crosstrek Touring AWD | No Accidents | Heated Steering
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Navigation system with clear route guidance
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included
Heated front seats add winter comfort
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system helps controlled stopping
Stability control supports secure road handling
Backup camera aids reversing and parking
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine balances power efficiency
Continuously variable transmission shifts very smoothly
All-wheel drive adds year-round confidence
Dual shift mode offers added control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help beat winter
Automatic climate control maintains cabin comfort
Power windows add everyday convenience
Push button start simplifies each drive
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects your favourite apps
Android Auto keeps functions easy
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Satellite radio expands listening choices
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Hatchback layout supports flexible cargo use
Spare tire adds useful peace
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Standard all-wheel drive inspires driver confidence
Easy cabin access for daily use
Good visibility helps around-town driving
Practical size suits city parking
The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD also brings many useful touches that make each trip easier. Power steering helps with low-speed maneuvers, while heated mirrors, electric mirrors, and a rear window defroster support better visibility in rough weather. Automatic headlights and fog lights add convenience when conditions change.
Inside, the layout is clear and driver-friendly. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand, and the adjustable steering wheel helps you find a comfortable position. The leather-wrapped steering wheel adds a nice feel, while illuminated vanity mirrors, automatic door locks, and remote trunk release add practical value.
This used Subaru is built for Canadian driving needs. The all-wheel-drive system helps deliver planted traction in rain, slush, and snow, while the compact SUV footprint stays easy to park and easy to place on tighter roads. Tinted windows and a rear spoiler complete the look with clean, functional style.
For drivers who want honest utility without excess, this 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD is a strong choice. It offers the right mix of safety, comfort, technology, and versatility from a trusted compact SUV. Available now at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, it is ready to fit into your routine with ease.
This 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD | No Accidents | Heated Steering's VIN is: JF2GTAPC3NH237927.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460837.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Interior
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$21,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek