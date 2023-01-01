$47,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$47,995
- Listing ID: 10456266
- Stock #: 43-1513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 48,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
