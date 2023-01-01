2022 Toyota Tacoma

$48,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 3 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10527804

10527804 Stock #: 43-1564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour blk/grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 39,310 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.