2022 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
- Listing ID: 10527804
- Stock #: 43-1564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour blk/grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Gas,5 Ft Box,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
