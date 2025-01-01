2023 Buick Envision

Menu
34,945 KM

Essence AWD

13062203

Essence AWD

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR45PD088110

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451382
  • Mileage 34,945 KM

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Buick Envision boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Transmission, 9-speed automatic, Tires, P235/60R18.* This Buick Envision Features the Following Options *Tail lamps, LED, Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions (Beginning with start of production, vehicles will be forced to include (00R) Not Equipped with Heated Rear Outboard Seats, which removes heated rear outboard seats. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Seats, heated driver and front passenger (Beginning with start of production, vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats, which removes heated driver and front passenger seats. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Seating, 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench, Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power, Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened, Rear Park Assist (Beginning with start of production, vehicles will be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist, which removes Rear Park Assist. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Beginning October 10, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which removes Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings, Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Buick Envision come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)

Interior

Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror

Mechanical

All-wheel drive (AWD models.)

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER
Tail lamps LED
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Engine control stop/start
Audio system feature 7-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control with memory settings
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats which removes heated driver and front passenger seats. See dealer for deta...
Seats heated rear outboard seating positions (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00R) Not Equipped with Heated Rear Outboard Seats which removes heated rear outboard seats. See dealer for details or the window lab...
Tires P235/60R18
Audio system 10.2" diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones advanced voice recogniti...
Driver Information Centre enhanced 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor air filter life and compass
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Beginning October 10 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert which removes Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Ale...
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (Beginning October 10 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert which removes Lane Change Alert with...
Airbags frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger knee airbag for driver and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Rear Park Assist (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist which removes Rear Park Assist. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.)

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
