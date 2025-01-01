2023 Buick Envision

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER

Tail lamps LED

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Engine control stop/start

Audio system feature 7-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control with memory settings

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened

Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench

Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection

Seats heated driver and front passenger (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats which removes heated driver and front passenger seats. See dealer for deta...

Seats heated rear outboard seating positions (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00R) Not Equipped with Heated Rear Outboard Seats which removes heated rear outboard seats. See dealer for details or the window lab...

Tires P235/60R18

Audio system 10.2" diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones advanced voice recogniti...

Driver Information Centre enhanced 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor air filter life and compass

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Beginning October 10 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert which removes Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Ale...

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (Beginning October 10 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert which removes Lane Change Alert with...

Airbags frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger knee airbag for driver and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.