$34,595+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Essence AWD
2023 Buick Envision
Essence AWD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$34,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451382
- Mileage 34,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Buick Envision boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Transmission, 9-speed automatic, Tires, P235/60R18.* This Buick Envision Features the Following Options *Tail lamps, LED, Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions (Beginning with start of production, vehicles will be forced to include (00R) Not Equipped with Heated Rear Outboard Seats, which removes heated rear outboard seats. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Seats, heated driver and front passenger (Beginning with start of production, vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats, which removes heated driver and front passenger seats. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Seating, 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench, Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power, Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened, Rear Park Assist (Beginning with start of production, vehicles will be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist, which removes Rear Park Assist. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Beginning October 10, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which removes Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings, Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Buick Envision come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-772-3636