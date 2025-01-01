Menu
Midsize Cars, 1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

84,180 KM

Details Description

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

12857108

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,180KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2PF228890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$23,495

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Chevrolet Malibu