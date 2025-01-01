$23,495+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,180KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2PF228890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Chevrolet Malibu