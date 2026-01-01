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2023 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No accidents
2023 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$50,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E82PFC06635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 460576
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Built to work hard and drive with confidence, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is a smart choice for drivers who need real truck strength every day. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this grey-on-grey pickup is clean, capable, and ready for the road ahead.
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD has only 20,000 km and pairs a 3.5-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Its four-door SuperCrew cab adds easy access for passengers, while the 6.5-foot box gives you the utility needed for busy jobs and weekend hauling.
FEATURES OF THE F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No Accidents
Grey exterior with matching grey interior
SuperCrew cab with four full doors
Automatic transmission with four-wheel drive
20,000 km and accident-free history
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 4,671 kg confidently
6.5-foot box supports larger cargo needs
Trailer hitch for ready towing use
Rear tow hook adds utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing views
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags add protection
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD gives you the peace of mind that matters in a full-size truck. Anti-lock brakes, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic headlights all help support secure daily driving in changing Ontario conditions.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.5-litre gas engine delivers strong output
Automatic transmission supports smooth shifting
Four-wheel drive adds year-round traction
Off-road tires enhance grip and control
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is designed for drivers who want solid pulling power and dependable road manners. The dual shift mode transmission adds more control when needed, while power steering helps keep this truck easy to handle in town or on the highway.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Power windows add everyday convenience
Lumbar support improves driving comfort
Inside, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD offers a practical cabin with room for crew, gear, and daily life. Adjustable steering, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, rear window defroster, and automatic door locks all add useful comfort without overcomplicating the experience.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay brings smart phone access
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Navigation system helps guide every trip
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD also keeps you connected with satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, and a WiFi hotspot. These features make it easy to stream music, take calls, and stay informed whether you're commuting, travelling, or heading to the job site.
CARGO SPACE
Long box handles larger gear easily
Rear trunk access improves loading convenience
Spare tire supports worksite readiness
Tinted windows add cabin privacy
The box in this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is ideal for tools, supplies, and outdoor equipment. With its useful bed length and truck-focused setup, it fits the needs of drivers who want one vehicle that can manage work duties and family use with equal ease.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2023
Truck of Texas, Texas Auto Writers Association, 2023
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong towing ability for daily tasks
Spacious SuperCrew cabin for family use
Easy phone connectivity and navigation access
Confident four-wheel drive in poor weather
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD stands out as a well-equipped, low-kilometre truck with the features drivers want most. From towing strength and four-wheel drive capability to modern connectivity and smart safety equipment, it is ready to deliver dependable performance for work, travel, and everything in between.
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No Accidents VIN is: 1FTFW1E82PFC06635.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460576.html
Built to work hard and drive with confidence, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is a smart choice for drivers who need real truck strength every day. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this grey-on-grey pickup is clean, capable, and ready for the road ahead.
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD has only 20,000 km and pairs a 3.5-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Its four-door SuperCrew cab adds easy access for passengers, while the 6.5-foot box gives you the utility needed for busy jobs and weekend hauling.
FEATURES OF THE F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No Accidents
Grey exterior with matching grey interior
SuperCrew cab with four full doors
Automatic transmission with four-wheel drive
20,000 km and accident-free history
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 4,671 kg confidently
6.5-foot box supports larger cargo needs
Trailer hitch for ready towing use
Rear tow hook adds utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing views
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags add protection
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD gives you the peace of mind that matters in a full-size truck. Anti-lock brakes, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic headlights all help support secure daily driving in changing Ontario conditions.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.5-litre gas engine delivers strong output
Automatic transmission supports smooth shifting
Four-wheel drive adds year-round traction
Off-road tires enhance grip and control
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is designed for drivers who want solid pulling power and dependable road manners. The dual shift mode transmission adds more control when needed, while power steering helps keep this truck easy to handle in town or on the highway.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Power windows add everyday convenience
Lumbar support improves driving comfort
Inside, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD offers a practical cabin with room for crew, gear, and daily life. Adjustable steering, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, rear window defroster, and automatic door locks all add useful comfort without overcomplicating the experience.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay brings smart phone access
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Navigation system helps guide every trip
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD also keeps you connected with satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, and a WiFi hotspot. These features make it easy to stream music, take calls, and stay informed whether you're commuting, travelling, or heading to the job site.
CARGO SPACE
Long box handles larger gear easily
Rear trunk access improves loading convenience
Spare tire supports worksite readiness
Tinted windows add cabin privacy
The box in this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is ideal for tools, supplies, and outdoor equipment. With its useful bed length and truck-focused setup, it fits the needs of drivers who want one vehicle that can manage work duties and family use with equal ease.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2023
Truck of Texas, Texas Auto Writers Association, 2023
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong towing ability for daily tasks
Spacious SuperCrew cabin for family use
Easy phone connectivity and navigation access
Confident four-wheel drive in poor weather
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD stands out as a well-equipped, low-kilometre truck with the features drivers want most. From towing strength and four-wheel drive capability to modern connectivity and smart safety equipment, it is ready to deliver dependable performance for work, travel, and everything in between.
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No Accidents VIN is: 1FTFW1E82PFC06635.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460576.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Trailer brake controller
Rear tow hook
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$50,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2023 Ford F-150