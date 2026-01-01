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// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />Built to work hard and drive with confidence, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD is a smart choice for drivers who need real truck strength every day. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this grey-on-grey pickup is clean, capable, and ready for the road ahead.<br /><br />This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD has only 20,000 km and pairs a 3.5-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Its four-door SuperCrew cab adds easy access for passengers, while the 6.5-foot box gives you the utility needed for busy jobs and weekend hauling.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD | No Accidents<br /><br /> Grey exterior with matching grey interior <br /> SuperCrew cab with four full doors <br /> Automatic transmission with four-wheel drive <br /> 20,000 km and accident-free history <br /><br />TRUCK FEATURES<br /><br /> Tows up to 4,671 kg confidently <br /> 6.5-foot box supports larger cargo needs <br /> Trailer hitch for ready towing use <br /> Rear tow hook adds utility <br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Backup camera helps with reversing views <br /> Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness <br /> Lane departure warning supports safer travel <br /> Side and head airbags add protection <br /><br />This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD gives you the peace of mind that matters in a full-size truck. Anti-lock brakes, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic headlights all help support secure daily driving in changing Ontario conditions.<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> 3.5-litre gas engine delivers strong output <br /> Automatic transmission supports smooth shifting <br /> Four-wheel drive adds year-round traction <br /> Off-road tires enhance grip and control <br /><br />This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD is designed for drivers who want solid pulling power and dependable road manners. The dual shift mode transmission adds more control when needed, while power steering helps keep this truck easy to handle in town or on the highway.<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving <br /> Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable <br /> Power windows add everyday convenience <br /> Lumbar support improves driving comfort <br /><br />Inside, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD offers a practical cabin with room for crew, gear, and daily life. Adjustable steering, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, rear window defroster, and automatic door locks all add useful comfort without overcomplicating the experience.<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Apple CarPlay brings smart phone access <br /> Android Auto keeps apps within reach <br /> Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication <br /> Navigation system helps guide every trip <br /><br />This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD also keeps you connected with satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, and a WiFi hotspot. These features make it easy to stream music, take calls, and stay informed whether youre commuting, travelling, or heading to the job site.<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> Long box handles larger gear easily <br /> Rear trunk access improves loading convenience <br /> Spare tire supports worksite readiness <br /> Tinted windows add cabin privacy <br /><br />The box in this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD is ideal for tools, supplies, and outdoor equipment. With its useful bed length and truck-focused setup, it fits the needs of drivers who want one vehicle that can manage work duties and family use with equal ease.<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2023 <br /> Truck of Texas, Texas Auto Writers Association, 2023 <br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Strong towing ability for daily tasks <br /> Spacious SuperCrew cabin for family use <br /> Easy phone connectivity and navigation access <br /> Confident four-wheel drive in poor weather <br /><br />This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD stands out as a well-equipped, low-kilometre truck with the features drivers want most. From towing strength and four-wheel drive capability to modern connectivity and smart safety equipment, it is ready to deliver dependable performance for work, travel, and everything in between.<br /><br />This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5 Box 4WD | No Accidents VIN is: 1FTFW1E82PFC06635.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460576.html

2023 Ford F-150

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No accidents

Watch This Vehicle
14098501

2023 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No accidents

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14098501
  2. 14098501
  3. 14098501
  4. 14098501
Contact Seller

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E82PFC06635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 460576
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

Built to work hard and drive with confidence, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is a smart choice for drivers who need real truck strength every day. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this grey-on-grey pickup is clean, capable, and ready for the road ahead.

This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD has only 20,000 km and pairs a 3.5-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Its four-door SuperCrew cab adds easy access for passengers, while the 6.5-foot box gives you the utility needed for busy jobs and weekend hauling.

FEATURES OF THE F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No Accidents

Grey exterior with matching grey interior
SuperCrew cab with four full doors
Automatic transmission with four-wheel drive
20,000 km and accident-free history

TRUCK FEATURES

Tows up to 4,671 kg confidently
6.5-foot box supports larger cargo needs
Trailer hitch for ready towing use
Rear tow hook adds utility

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Backup camera helps with reversing views
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags add protection

This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD gives you the peace of mind that matters in a full-size truck. Anti-lock brakes, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic headlights all help support secure daily driving in changing Ontario conditions.

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

3.5-litre gas engine delivers strong output
Automatic transmission supports smooth shifting
Four-wheel drive adds year-round traction
Off-road tires enhance grip and control

This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is designed for drivers who want solid pulling power and dependable road manners. The dual shift mode transmission adds more control when needed, while power steering helps keep this truck easy to handle in town or on the highway.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Power windows add everyday convenience
Lumbar support improves driving comfort

Inside, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD offers a practical cabin with room for crew, gear, and daily life. Adjustable steering, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, rear window defroster, and automatic door locks all add useful comfort without overcomplicating the experience.

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Apple CarPlay brings smart phone access
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Navigation system helps guide every trip

This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD also keeps you connected with satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, and a WiFi hotspot. These features make it easy to stream music, take calls, and stay informed whether you're commuting, travelling, or heading to the job site.

CARGO SPACE

Long box handles larger gear easily
Rear trunk access improves loading convenience
Spare tire supports worksite readiness
Tinted windows add cabin privacy

The box in this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is ideal for tools, supplies, and outdoor equipment. With its useful bed length and truck-focused setup, it fits the needs of drivers who want one vehicle that can manage work duties and family use with equal ease.

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2023
Truck of Texas, Texas Auto Writers Association, 2023

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Strong towing ability for daily tasks
Spacious SuperCrew cabin for family use
Easy phone connectivity and navigation access
Confident four-wheel drive in poor weather

This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD stands out as a well-equipped, low-kilometre truck with the features drivers want most. From towing strength and four-wheel drive capability to modern connectivity and smart safety equipment, it is ready to deliver dependable performance for work, travel, and everything in between.

This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD | No Accidents VIN is: 1FTFW1E82PFC06635.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460576.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Trailer brake controller
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX

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905-772-3636

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$50,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Ford F-150